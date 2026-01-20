 Naagin 7 'Blood Wedding' Inspired By Game Of Thrones? Ekta Kapoor Says 'What We Are Showing Is Regressive'
Naagin 7 'Blood Wedding' Inspired By Game Of Thrones? Ekta Kapoor Says 'What We Are Showing Is Regressive'

Naagin 7’s “Blood Wedding” episode has sparked comparisons to Game of Thrones’ Red Wedding, as fans noted the brutal massacre that sets Purvi (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) on her revenge path. The show continues to impress, retaining its second spot in the TRP chart for the first week of 2026.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
Naagin 7 | Colors TV

Naagin 7 has been making headlines lately, largely due to its intriguing storyline. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s show was recently trolled for its use of AI, but now fans have spotted a striking similarity between its “Blood Wedding” episode and a scene from Game of Thrones. Remember the Red Wedding in GOT? It was a brutal massacre aimed at breaking the marriage pact between House Stark and House Frey.

After watching the promo of Blood Wedding, a user tweeted, "Just caught #Naagin7 episode, the precap is Red Wedding inspired from Game of Thrones. They even mentioned it in a reference in the episode itself. So Now Naagin will die & come back as a new person (sic)."

The 'Blood Wedding' episode of Naagin 7 marked a major twist in the story. The episode began with Ananta's (Eisha Singh) wedding, which turned bloody as Ananta and her family were brutally killed. This drives the emotion of revenge in Purvi (Priyanka), leading her to take the avatar of Mahashesh Naagin.

Viewers believe that the makers certainly drew inspiration from GOT but did not fully replicate the scenes, as they would not have suited a television audience. The makers used the Blood Wedding theme to change Purvi's dynamics and instigate the emotion of revenge in her. Meanwhile, in Game of Thrones, the Red Wedding massacre was used to shift the power dynamic.

Producer Ekta Kapoor addressed viewers comparing her show to GOT by saying, "I agree my shows are regressive. See, when you put your content in a public domain, it is open for criticism. So, while the West does Game of Thrones, we do Naagin. What we are showing is regressive," as per India Today.

Naagin 7 Bags 2nd Place In TRP Chart

Naagin 7 has managed to retain its charm in 2026. The Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Namik Paul-led show held the second spot in the last week of 2025 and continued at the same position in the first week of 2026. The TRP chart was topped by Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, while Anupamaa secured the third place.

