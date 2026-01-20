'Creative Bankruptcy': Javed Akhtar Slams Border 2 Makers For Rehashing Old Songs, Says 'Accept You Cannot Do Same Level Of Work'

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar criticised the makers of Border 2 for rehashing songs from the 1997 war classic Border. Akhtar, who penned the unforgettable lyrics of the original film, revealed that he was approached to work on the sequel but firmly declined the offer.

As part of the film’s promotional build-up ahead of its release on January 23, the makers unveiled several songs from the soundtrack. While the music triggered nostalgia among listeners, a section of the audience pointed out that many tracks appeared to be reworked versions of the original songs written by Akhtar nearly three decades ago.

In a recent interview with India Today, Akhtar did not mince his words while addressing the trend. Taking a direct swipe at the sequel’s creative choices, he said he refused to be part of the project because he disagreed with revisiting old material. “I really feel this is a kind of intellectual and creative bankruptcy,” the veteran lyricist remarked.

Akhtar further questioned the need to remix or tweak songs that had already achieved iconic status. According to him, filmmakers should either create fresh music or accept that recreating the magic of the past is not always possible. “Make new songs or else accept that you cannot do the same level of work,” he said.

Expanding on the growing trend of remakes in Hindi cinema, Akhtar argued, "Whatever is bygone, let that be. What is the need to recreate it? Why are you depending on the past? You have accepted that we can’t do it. We will live with the past glory."

Directed as a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, Border 2 revisits the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, portraying the bravery of Indian forces across land, air and water. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and led by Sunny Deol. It also features Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and others in pivotal roles.

Border 2 is among the most anticipated Bollywood releases, with fans eagerly waiting to see the war drama unfold on the big screen.