 Kung Fu Hustle Actor Bruce Leung Dies At 77, Tributes Pour In From Stephen Chow, Jackie Chan
Veteran martial artist and actor Bruce Leung, also known as Leung Siu-lung, passed away on January 14 at the age of 77. Best remembered for his role as Beast in Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle, he was celebrated for his mastery of traditional martial arts and lasting impact on action cinema, with tributes pouring in from fans and industry stalwarts.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
'Kung Fu Hustle' actor Bruce Leung | X @Flon_nnusk

Hong Kong:: Famed martial artist and 'Kung Fu Hustle' actor Bruce Leung, also recognised as Leung Siu-lung, has passed away at 77, reported CNA Lifestyle.

As per the report, Bruce Leung died on January 14, 2026, due to unspecified causes. His family has been taking care of the funeral arrangements, while a farewell ceremony has been scheduled to take place on January 26 in the Longgang district of Shenzhen, China.

In an emotional farewell, Leung's Douyin (TikTok's China-based sister company) account also posted a message which appeared to be penned by the late actor.

"I've gone to a very, very faraway place to make a film. Please forgive me for leaving without saying goodbye. Just think of it as me having gone to a very distant place to shoot a movie. I had intended to keep it a secret, so my close disciple continued posting videos as usual. I like having a bit of mystery. Live well on my behalf. Love is always here. Remember that I love you all," the message read, as quoted by CNA Lifestyle.

As soon as the news came out, tributes have been pouring in from fans and celebrities alike. 'Kung Fu Hustle' director and actor Stephen Chow took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Forever remembering Mr Leung Siu-lung."

article-image

Film icon Jackie Chan also took to his Weibo handle and mourned the late actor's passing.

"For a moment, I couldn't - and didn't want to - believe it. He was always a kung fu master proficient in many forms of traditional martial arts and able to express his own distinctive style in each one. He applied everything he had learnt over a lifetime to film and television, becoming an outstanding action director. At the same time, as an actor, he brought to life so many classic roles that were deeply loved by audiences and greatly admired by us fellow professionals as well. Brother Leung, it's snowing in Beijing. The sky is gloomy, and I'm thinking of you," he wrote, as quoted by CNA Lifestyle.

Bruce Leung is known for working in multiple martial arts films, including 1977's 'The Dragon Lives Again' and 1978's 'Magnificent Bodyguards' alongside Jackie Chan. In 2004, he made a major comeback through Stephen Chow's 'Kung Fu Hustle' as the villainous Beast.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

