Ranveer Singh and Sajid Nadiadwala takes 'The Bala Challenge' sets the dance floor on fire!

Ranveer Singh has never been the one to shy away from challenges and has made sure to go through with them no matter what. With ‘Shaitaan Ka Saala’ from Housefull 4 out already, Akshay Kumar put up a challenge for his fellow B-townies. The song’s hook step is already being loved by almost everybody and the fans can’t stop grooving to it.

After Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and Sajid Nadiadwala have taken The Bala Challenge and it is absolutely killer! Deepika Padukone organized a special wrap party for team ’83 and that is where the duo grooved to the song. Warda Khan Nadiadwala took to her Instagram to share the video with the caption, “Banginggggggg ????????when the #83 Balas Burnt the Dance floor too much fun #83 Wrap #sajidnadiadwala @ranveersingh #Housefull4 @akshaykumar”