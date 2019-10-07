Deepika Padukone sent personal invites to the cast of 83' for the wrap-up party!

Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Romi Dev, wife of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial 83' which traces India's 1983 world cup win and will see Ranveer Singh portray the character of Kapil Dev.

As the movie gets wrapped, Deepika Padukone has organized a wrap-up party for the cast and has personally invited the cast of the movie with a heartfelt note.

Deepika Padukone's note says, "Member of team '83, Over the last several months iconic moments have been relieved and memories have been etched in our hearts forever. I am beyond proud to be a part of a team that is driven by love, passion, enthusiasm and eternally grateful for your contribution. And for this, I would like to invite you to a celebration!." Lots of Love, Deepika Padukone"

The year 2020 will be special as both her upcoming films are releasing in the same year and interestingly, both the characters Laxmi Agarwal and Romi Dev are real-life characters with the essence-rich background behind them, making it a year of promising portrayals by the actress and this creative time of exploration is surely getting us all more excited!

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

She will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83' where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film.