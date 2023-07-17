Rani Mukerji Spills The Beans On Why She Loves Collaborating With New Directors... Read On To Find Out

Rani Mukerji |

Rani Mukerji has worked with some of the best new directors. Her latest film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, was helmed by a new director Ashima Chibber. Rani got unanimous praise for the film globally.

Rani believes that all the newcomers she has worked with through her journey in Bollywood, have one thing in common. Rani says, “I have always been excited by new directors because I have believed that they are always hungrier to disrupt and I love disruption. It is definitely the reason why I have worked with so many new or first time directors and I consider myself to be fortunate to have found them and exchanged creative energies with them.”

She adds, “My collaboration with first-time directors started since the beginning of my career with Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai who gave the youth of the country relevancy at that time. It was amazing to creatively collaborate with him because he had such an amazing story to tell and how masterfully he made that film!”

Rani further explains, “I have worked with Shaad Ali on his first film Saathiya and he too gave me a gem of a film that I’m proud of in my filmography! Gopi Puthran is another outstanding director who directed the second instalment of Mardaani. He has created a fiercely independent and courageous woman on-screen and I respect him for doing so because cinema can do a lot to represent women well.”

Rani feels these young, ignited minds have shaped her career in the most incredible manner. “If you look at the list of new directors that I have collaborated with, you will see how they have contributed in shaping my career, my craft and empowered me to get the love that I have got all through my journey in cinema,” she avers.

She adds, “From stalwarts like Pradeep Sarkar, to a visionary like Kamal Hassan sir, or forward-thinking minds like Siddharth Anand or Raj Kumar Gupta or Reema Kagti, Siddharth P Malhotra and Ashima, working with all these people expanded my horizon as an actor,” Rani gushes.

On a parting note, Rani expresses, “Each of the films directed by them shaped me into the actor that I’m today and I know I gave all my heart to these roles too. I’m constantly looking for a challenge and new minds pose that in front of me which is why I love to work with them. I love how subversive new minds can be. They fuel me with an infectious energy that I thrive on set. I will always look to unite with such talents in the years to come.”

