Rani Mukerji on returning as cop with Mardaani 3: ’I will do it only if…’

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji has been receiving accolades for her recent film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, where she portrays a mother fighting for her children's custody.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about the success of the film and also shared some insights into her next project.

Here's what she said

The Mardaani franchise has been a massive hit among Rani's fans, where she played the role of a cop dealing with various societal issues.

When asked about the possibility of a third instalment, the actress expressed her excitement and willingness to don the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy again.

However, she also emphasized the importance of a ‘fascinating story’ before committing to the project and said, “I would love to step into the shows of Shivani Shivaji Roy once again, but it all depends on the script and story. I will consider it only when it's interesting as a third instalment. I would be fascinated to play my character again coz I really enjoyed it.”

Rani's discerning approach towards script selection was highlighted during the interview.

What Rani Mukerji does after her film's release?

The actress revealed that she takes a break after a film's release to analyze the audience's response and replenish herself. She also watches films from different regional cinemas worldwide to seek inspiration for her craft.

Rani emphasized that her criteria for choosing a film is always based on stories that she thinks people should know and that it takes time for a suitable project to come along.

Rani's fans are eagerly waiting to see her back in action as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, and her dedication towards selecting impactful stories is sure to make her next project worth the wait.