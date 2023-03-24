Pradeep Sarkar Funeral: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, others pay their respects

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023

Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar breathed his last in the wee hours of Friday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

He is survived by his wife Panchali and two children

The director's last rites was held in Mumbai on Friday evening

The director is known for helming some of the most popular films including Parineeta, Mardaani, and others

He has also been credited as the editor for Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS

Among the many celebs who attended his funeral were Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Rani Mukerji, who said that she spoke to Sarkar a couple of days ago, also paid her respects

Dia Mirza

Ashoke Pandit

Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Anupama Chopra

Rhea Chakraborty

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

Supriya Shukla

