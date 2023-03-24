Pradeep Sarkar Funeral: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, others pay their respects

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar breathed his last in the wee hours of Friday
Photos by Varinder Chawla
He is survived by his wife Panchali and two children
The director's last rites was held in Mumbai on Friday evening
The director is known for helming some of the most popular films including Parineeta, Mardaani, and others
He has also been credited as the editor for Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai MBBS
Among the many celebs who attended his funeral were Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur
Rani Mukerji, who said that she spoke to Sarkar a couple of days ago, also paid her respects
Dia Mirza
Ashoke Pandit
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Anupama Chopra
Rhea Chakraborty
Neil Nitin Mukesh
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya
Supriya Shukla
