Pradeep Sarkar Death: List of films directed by the filmmaker

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away on March 24, leaving the entire industry shocked and saddened
The filmmaker had directed only a handful of films, but he was one of the most respected personalities in the showbiz
Sarkar marked his direction debut in Bollywood with the 2005 film 'Parineeta', which won him the National Film Award in the Best Debut Film of a Director category
In 2007, he directed 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag' starring Rani Mukerji, Konkona Sen Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan, and others
In 2010, Sarkar turned director once again for 'Lafangey Parindey', starring Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead
In 2014, Sarkar collaborated with Rani Mukerji once again for 'Mardaani'
Sarkar directed Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela' in 2018
In 2019, Sarkar forayed to OTT with the show 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala'
He also directed the 'Arranged Marriage' story from 'Forbidden Love' which streamed on Zee5
Sarkar's last known work was the 2022 series 'Duranga' starring Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah
Sarkar was set to direct Kangana Ranaut in his next, which was set to be a biopic of noted Bengali theatre artiste Noti Binodini
Apart from direction, Sarkar has also been credited as the editor of Sanjay Dutt's 'Munna Bhai MBBS'
Thanks For Reading!