Rani Mukerji On Her Married Life With Aditya Chopra: 'One Day It's Comedy, One Day Violence’ | Photo Via Instagram.

Rani Mukerji tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in 2014, and the two are doting parents to their daughter, Adira. The couple has always remained private about their love story, but now the actress has spilled the beans on her married life with Aditya.

During her recent interaction with Film Companion, Rani said, "The best thing about relationships is that you need to shock your partner every day, and I shock Adi every day. It's like every day he sees a new me. He is like, 'I don't know what is coming today'. So that is good. He is really bechara (helpless) and simple. It is boring to be simple, so I like to make him... He is always like, ‘Aaj kya hoga (What will happen today)?’ So, he tells me ‘For me, it is like I am every day putting on a new channel. One day it is comedy, one day it is drama. One day it is violence’. One day it is romance, of course. So it is like a different movie each day; it is nice."

Further, the actress revealed that she and Aditya like to go on movie dates, which they still do every Friday.

On the work front, Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which starred Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by Ashima Chibber, it was theatrically released on March 17, 2023.