Rani Mukerji On Suffering Miscarriage At 42: 'Lost My Baby 5 Months Into Pregnancy In 2020'

Actress Rani Mukerji, who was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, recently revealed that she lost her baby five months into her second pregnancy before the shoot of the film in 2020. Rani and her husband, Aditya Chopra, were blessed with a baby girl in 2015.

At the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Rani said that she did not talk about the tragedy during the film's release in March 2023 as she thought it would have been seen by the audience as a 'promotional stunt'.

The 45-year-old actress reportedly said, "It was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy."

Rani revealed that Nikhil Advani, who was one of the producers of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, approached her with the film 10 days after she suffered miscarriage and she instantly connected with the story.

"Sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief," the actress added.

Meanwhile, Rani conducted a masterclass on her journey in Bollywood during the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 10.

Rani Mukerji's latest film

On the work front, Rani was last seen on the big screens in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway', and she garnered positive reviews for her impactful and convincing role of a devastated-yet-courageous mother.

The actress essayed the role of a mother to two kids and the film was based on the real story of a mom's fight with Norway in order to be with her kids.

