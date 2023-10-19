Rani Mukerji On Completing 27 Years In Showbiz: I Have To Also Thank The Critics Who Appreciated My Work

Actor Rani Mukerji completed 27 years in the Hindi film industry on Wednesday.

The actor had made her Bollywood debut in the film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.' Ecstatic about her journey, Rani said, "27 years have passed and it doesn't feel like 27 years for sure! Looking back at the moment right now, I feel that I have just debuted in a film a few years back! I'm still as hungry as I was in my first film. Just to think of Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, my first film and what I learnt in that film, is something that I will never forget. What I didn't realise as a newcomer then, was the magical world of cinema that I was getting into because I wasn't the regular wide-eyed person who wanted to join cinema. It was something more like I was asked to do, told to do. So I got into it, and I did not understand much." She added, "Today when I look back, I'm not sure if I had not been an actor, what I would have been. I did have certain other professions in mind that I wanted to chase, like being an interior designer but I don't think I would have gotten this kind of love that I have gotten for the last 27 years from people around the world, who are my fans, who obviously have admired my work and given me so much of strength and courage through the years. I have organically made a family, beyond my own family, which I think is very precious to me. Our fans don't normally realise this but the adrenaline rush that we get when we see the love that they have for us, makes us strive harder."

Rani fondly remembered the day when Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat was released and said, "18th October 1996, when Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat released, my family and I were going through a lot then. It also takes me back to the fact that my father was having a very important heart surgery at that time and I remember him going to the theatre to watch my first film in Gaiety Galaxy. On his way back he got discharged! I remember him weeping like a child in happiness after seeing the love I received from the audience when they clapped and whistled at my dialogues! That memory is something that will never leave me ever! His enthusiasm his pride and his love for me are beyond what I can explain verbally!!. Finally, his daughter became a movie star something that he never would have imagined for me." She further added, "When you go back 27 years, there are things that have happened that keep flashing in front of your eyes and obviously I thank Salim's uncle, Ashok Gaikwad, Shadaab Khan, my co-star Divya Dutta, Saeed Jaffrey, Asrani Ji, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad, Mohnish Behl and so many people from the film. My DOP Anwar Siraz, the choreographers then - Nimish Bhatt, Rekha Chinni Prakash, Chinni Prakash, people who I remember from that time, were really kind to me and it felt like a family on set." On a concluding note, Rani said, "I have to thank the audience for accepting me with my first film and giving me so much affection. For a young artiste, the love from the audience means everything to me and I was blessed to get that. I have to also thank the critics who appreciated my work in my first film! Critics shape my perception towards a film or an actor and they were also instrumental towards boosting my confidence towards my craft. The combination of validation that I got from the audience and critics made me really happy as it told me to chase my dreams with even more conviction! I am really grateful for this journey that I have had and I am extremely happy and proud that I have been at it for the last 27 years! It makes me even more excited to think what my next 27 years are going to be in cinema!" Meanwhile, Rani has received numerous awards, including seven Filmfare Awards. Mukerji's first financial triumph came with the action picture 'Ghulam,' followed by her breakthrough with the romance 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.'

Mukerji rose to prominence by appearing in commercially popular romance films such as 'Chalte Chalte,' 'Hum Tum,' 'Veer-Zaara,' and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna,' as well as the comedy film 'Bunty Aur Babli.' Rani was last seen in 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' and was lauded for her performance. Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

