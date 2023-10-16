Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor & Others Shine At Mumbai Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023
Several Bollywood celebs were seen queueing up at an event in Mumbai on Sunday night
Among the first ones to arrive was actress Rani Mukerji who looked like a total vision in white
Karisma Kapoor too attended teh event in a quirky black and white outfit
Anupam Kher arrived all suited up for the film festival
Gadar 2 fame Manish Wadhwa was all smiles as he graced the event
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wore a blue kurta-pyjama set as he attended the event
Veteran actor Raza Murad also marked his attendance
Thanks For Reading!