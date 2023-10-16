Rani Mukerji, Karisma Kapoor & Others Shine At Mumbai Event

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2023

Several Bollywood celebs were seen queueing up at an event in Mumbai on Sunday night

Among the first ones to arrive was actress Rani Mukerji who looked like a total vision in white

Karisma Kapoor too attended teh event in a quirky black and white outfit

Anupam Kher arrived all suited up for the film festival

Gadar 2 fame Manish Wadhwa was all smiles as he graced the event

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai wore a blue kurta-pyjama set as he attended the event

Veteran actor Raza Murad also marked his attendance

