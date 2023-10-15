Diana Penty, Sobhita Dhulipala, Kriti Kharbanda, Adah Sharma Turns Heads At Lakme Fashion Week 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023

Sobhita Dhulipala stole the show as she turned the showstopper for De Belle in a stunning white lehenga.

Photo Via ANI

Diana Penty walked the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in a full-sleeved blouse and skirt as she showcased Paul Smith and Harsh's 'Rooh' collection.

Photo Via ANI

Kriti Kharbanda walked for TATWAMM on Day 5 at Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in an oversized blaxer and matching trousers.

Photo Via ANI

Adah Sharma wore a yellow saree as she showstopped for Sanjukta Dutta on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Photo Via ANI

Kritika Kamra looked divine in white as she walked for Pawan Sachdeva at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

Photo Via Instagram

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh donned an all-black look for Pawan Sachdeva.

Photo Via Instagram