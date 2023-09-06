 Rani Mukerji Leaves Her ₹2.5 Lakh Handbag Open At Mumbai Aiport (WATCH)
Rani Mukerji was seen sashaying in style with a Prada medium brushed leather handbag

Updated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. She was seen wearing a jacket worth Rs 1.6 lakh, carrying her own Gucci luggage, but what grabbed eyeballs was her luxury handbag that comes with a whopping price tag. Rani was seen sashaying in style with a Prada medium brushed leather handbag that is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the queen left it open, not caring at all about her airport style.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rani was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film revolves around the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. It also starred Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya.

Rani recently bagged the Best Actress award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) last month.

Rani will forever be known as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in the Mardaani franchise. Mardaani Part One was released in 2014 and in 2019 the film expanded with a sequel. She revealed that Yash Raj Films is currently ideating on the storyline of Mardaani 3. She shared, “Mardaani 3 is in the ideation stage. Once YRF has a great and concrete story idea, it will get into the scripting stage. I’m excited to see how it shapes up."

She added, “With Mardaani 3 we can’t make a film if the story does not have that substance. It has to be something that people relate to today, the girls find it empowering. Only then we can do Mardaani 3. We can’t do it just because it sounds exciting. So I am hoping if they can crack a really good script, I would just like to get on with it.”

