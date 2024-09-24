 Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Selected As India's Official Entry For Oscars 2024
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a historical biopic that chronicles the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent Indian freedom fighter, social reformer, and nationalist.

ANI
Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
The makers of the historical biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar are overjoyed to announce that the film has been officially submitted as one of India's entries to the prestigious 96th Academy Awards (Oscars 2024). This monumental moment marks a significant recognition for the film that celebrates the life and legacy of one of India's most impactful freedom fighters, Veer Savarkar.

Produced by Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Randeep Hooda--who also stars in the lead role--the filmmakers expressed their heartfelt gratitude for this global acknowledgment. "This is a moment of great pride, not just for our team, but for everyone who believes in telling stories of our unsung heroes. Being chosen as one of India's entries for the Oscars is a huge validation of our efforts," said Anand Pandit, on behalf of the makers.

Randeep Hooda, who immersed himself in both directing and playing the titular role, also shared his elation, stating: "It's an honor to represent a film that resonates so deeply with Indian history. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a film that aims to bring forgotten stories to the forefront, and this recognition pushes our narrative even further." Sandeep Singh added,

"This journey has been both challenging and rewarding, and receiving this nod for the Oscars is a testament to the hard work of the entire cast and crew." The makers also extended their warm wishes to Kiran Rao and the team of Laapataa Ladies, who are also representing India at the 96th Academy Awards.

"We wish Kiran Rao and the entire Laapataa Ladies team all the very best. Together, we represent the power of Indian cinema on a global platform, and that in itself is a victory," they said.

With Swatantrya Veer Savarkar now in the global spotlight, the makers are hopeful for a successful journey at the Oscars, as the world awaits to see India's rich history unfold on the grandest stage in cinema.

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a historical biopic that chronicles the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent Indian freedom fighter, social reformer, and nationalist. The film delves into his contributions to India's independence movement and the sacrifices he made in his pursuit of freedom for the nation.

