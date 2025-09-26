OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi's Film Breaks Records With ₹90.25 Crore Opening, Beats Saiyaara & Chhaava

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, has stormed the box office with a record-breaking opening. Released on September 25, the gangster drama raked in an estimated Rs 70 crore in India across all languages on its first day. Adding the presale collections of Rs 20.25 crore, the film’s total opening day haul touched an impressive Rs 90.25 crore. Reportedly, the film earned around Rs 150 crore globally, making it the biggest Indian opener of 2025.

OG box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, the Telugu version dominated with a massive 69.35 per cent occupancy on Thursday, peaking at 77.51 per cent during night shows. The Tamil version registered 18.36 per cent occupancy, while Hindi and Kannada versions stood at 10.37 per cent and 9.19 per cent, respectively.

In North America, They Call Him OG set new benchmarks by emerging as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 from its premiere shows alone. It also secured the fourth-biggest Telugu premiere day ever in the US, ahead of major releases like Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 and Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1.

This success marks a strong comeback for Pawan Kalyan, who faced a setback earlier this year with Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

With this historic opening, They Call Him OG has outshined the debuts of recent blockbusters Chhaava and Saiyaara, and even surpassed Rajinikanth’s underwhelming Coolie. It also beat Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan.

Record-breaking advance bookings

The buzz around OG was already sky-high before release, thanks to extraordinary advance bookings. With presales of Rs 20.25 crore, the film scored the fifth-highest advance booking in Indian cinema history - beating even biggies like Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 55.3 crore), Devara (Rs 49.9 crore), and Salaar (Rs 49 crore).

About the film

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG features Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera, popularly known as OG.

The action-crime thriller follows his return to Mumbai’s underworld a decade after disappearing, only to confront Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi), a ruthless new kingpin. Themes of power, betrayal, and redemption play out against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s criminal underworld.

The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Abhimanyu Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Saurav Lokesh, Vennela Kishore, and Akira Nandan.