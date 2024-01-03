Ranbir Kapoor Turns Police Officer For Rohit Shetty; Netizens Wonder If He's A Part Of Singham Again After Photos Go Viral

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently enjoying the success of his blockbuster film Animal, has collaborated with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. On Wednesday, several photos of the actor went viral on social media platforms in which he is seen dressed as a cop. Soon after the visuals surfaced, netizens wondered if Ranbir is the new addition to Rohit's upcoming film Singham Again.

One of the pictures shows Ranbir posing with Rohit. The actor is seen sporting a moustache and beard. He completed his dashing look with sunglasses. Another candid photo shows him sitting on the sets.

The photos were first shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram and netizens were convinced that the actor-filmmaker duo has collaborated for a film, a part of Rohit's cop universe.

"Singam series kya?" a user asked, whereas another commented, "Singham 5 in making."

However, it was later confirmed that Rohit and Ranbir have collaborated for an advertisement. In November 2023, another photo had gone viral in which both of them posed with another actor. The picture was enough to spark rumours that Ranbir has joined the cop universe, but now all the talks have been put to rest.

Meanwhile, Rohit is gearing up for the release of Singham Again which features a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. This movie marks the third installment of the highly successful franchise and is scheduled for release on Independence Day 2024, setting the stage for a major clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

The original Singham, released in 2011 with Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, was followed by the 2014 hit Singham Returns. Both films enjoyed considerable success at the box office.