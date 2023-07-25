Ranbir Kapoor Holds Alia Bhatt Close, Twins With Wife At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening (WATCH)

Ranbir Kapoor with wife Alia Bhatt | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor accompanied actress-wife Alia Bhatt for the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Directed by Karan Johar, the family drama is all set to hit the big screens on July 28. Just a couple of days ahead of the film's release, the makers organised its special screening which was attended by several B-Town celebs.

Several photos of Ranbir and Alia from the screening have surfaced online.

In one of the videos, the celebrity couple is seen making a stylish entry at the star-studded event. Alia and Ranbir are spotted twinning as they wore same t-shirts. The black t-shirt had "Team Rocky Aur Rani" written on it.

While Alia wore grey jeans along with the special t-shirt, Ranbir opted for black pants and white sneakers. They were seen happily posing for paparazzi.

Check out Alia and Ranbir's video here:

Several other celebrities like Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Jaya Bachchan, Shashank Khaitan, Kusha Kapila, Neetu Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora among others also attended the screening.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi bringing in their seasoned prowess on-screen.

With the film, Karan is all set to return as a director after over six years. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.

