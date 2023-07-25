 Alia Bhatt Tries To Interact With Fans In Bengali But Forgets Her Lines On Stage; Here's What Happened Next (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt Tries To Interact With Fans In Bengali But Forgets Her Lines On Stage; Here's What Happened Next (WATCH)

Alia Bhatt Tries To Interact With Fans In Bengali But Forgets Her Lines On Stage; Here's What Happened Next (WATCH)

Alia Bhatt memorises her Bengali lines before going on the stage. However, the actress goofs up in front of the audience

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with co-star Ranveer Singh. The lead actors have been visiting different cities and interacting with fans and the media. On Monday (July 24), just a couple of days ahead of the film's release, they visited Kolkata for promotions.

Alia and Ranveer also interacted with fans at the event. On Tuesday, Alia shared a video giving a sneak peek of how she learned to speak Bengali for fans.

Read Also
'Let Everybody Watch The Film': Alia Bhatt On Rocky Aur Rani... Cuts Suggested By CBFC
article-image

Dressed in a red and pink chiffon saree, Alia can be seen memorising her Bengali lines before going on the stage. However, the actress forgets her lines in front of the audience and left everyone, including Ranveer, in splits. Ranveer jokingly tells her, "So cute, Yaar. Tu homework karke aayi thi. Exam ke time sab bhool gayi."

It may be noted that Alia will be seen as a Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Check out the video here:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also features legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi bringing in their seasoned prowess on-screen.

With this film, filmmaker Karan Johar is marking his return as a director after over six years. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. It is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Turn Showstoppers For Manish Malhotra's Star-Studded Bridal Couture Show:...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alia Bhatt Tries To Interact With Fans In Bengali But Forgets Her Lines On Stage; Here's What...

Alia Bhatt Tries To Interact With Fans In Bengali But Forgets Her Lines On Stage; Here's What...

Ranjeet Recalls Being 'Fed Up' Of Doing Molestation Scenes, Pulling Sarees Of Actresses

Ranjeet Recalls Being 'Fed Up' Of Doing Molestation Scenes, Pulling Sarees Of Actresses

Netizens Spot Mistake In Oppenheimer During Cillian Murphy’s Scene

Netizens Spot Mistake In Oppenheimer During Cillian Murphy’s Scene

Mira Kapoor Criticises Margot Robbie's Barbie: 'Hollywood Can't Do Song-And-Dance Like Bollywood'

Mira Kapoor Criticises Margot Robbie's Barbie: 'Hollywood Can't Do Song-And-Dance Like Bollywood'

Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Defends Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita Sex Scene: 'Just A Natural...

Mahabharat's Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Defends Oppenheimer's Bhagavad Gita Sex Scene: 'Just A Natural...