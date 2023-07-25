Alia Bhatt Tries To Interact With Fans In Bengali But Forgets Her Lines On Stage; Here's What Happened Next (WATCH)

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with co-star Ranveer Singh. The lead actors have been visiting different cities and interacting with fans and the media. On Monday (July 24), just a couple of days ahead of the film's release, they visited Kolkata for promotions.

Alia and Ranveer also interacted with fans at the event. On Tuesday, Alia shared a video giving a sneak peek of how she learned to speak Bengali for fans.

Dressed in a red and pink chiffon saree, Alia can be seen memorising her Bengali lines before going on the stage. However, the actress forgets her lines in front of the audience and left everyone, including Ranveer, in splits. Ranveer jokingly tells her, "So cute, Yaar. Tu homework karke aayi thi. Exam ke time sab bhool gayi."

It may be noted that Alia will be seen as a Bengali journalist Rani Chatterjee in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Check out the video here:

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also features legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi bringing in their seasoned prowess on-screen.

With this film, filmmaker Karan Johar is marking his return as a director after over six years. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. It is all set to hit the big screen on July 28, 2023.

