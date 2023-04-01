Rana Naidu actor Gaurav Chopra says having the tag of TV star is a hindrance: 'Want to change that perception'

Gaurav Chopra | Instagram

Actor Gaurav Chopra is basking in the success of his recently released web series Rana Naidu. In the show, he has essayed the role of a superstar named Prince who is lonely, sad and is trapped in his stardom as he lives a life full of guilt. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Gaurav reveals playing the role was complicated at many levels but it was also fun.

The actor explains why playing Prince was challenging. “There is no doubt that Prince has been my most complicated character. He has a plethora of emotions. The tonality of the performance variates throughout and because we're talking about the biggest superstar of the country, everything gets larger than life. It is an improvised performance backed by great writing and direction. All these layers have added to the depth of the character,” he says.

Gaurav, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, wanted to reinvent himself as an actor. He reveals why he agreed to be a part of the show.

“Rana Naidu came at the time when I was deciding to change tracks, reinvent. Gaurav Chopra 2.0 was needed. I’ve always been aware of the fact that we actors fall into a pattern of delivering lines and performances in a particular pattern after a while. I was thinking of reinventing and experimenting and after the first lockdown, Rana Naidu seemed like the exact package that I wanted to grab," he shares.

Gaurav calls Prince one of his most honest performances. “There was a point in the story where Prince had to lie down in the pool. I knew a scene like that was coming up and the ideal instinct was to go to the gym because you have to show off your body. Four abs were there and I was trying for a six-pack. But then I realised that Prince should not look perfect at this point. In the story, he is devastated and constantly drinking. He’s doing drugs and not going to shoot. I thought that at this point if he looks physically perfect then it would go against the ethos of the scene. So I actually did the reverse.”

He adds, “I changed my diet where, forget about the four and six, you won't see abs at all. It’s about being true to a character and to the story. There were portions for which I put on weight or for which I lost weight. I cut my beard, grew my hair. There were contact lenses, the appearance had all of this prep work.”

Sharing his experience of working with Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, Gaurav gushes, "The experience has been special. It's been an experimental experience. It's also been an overwhelming experience in the point of view of how much love and appreciation is coming my way. All this has only been possible because there were brilliant directors on the set and these very brilliant co-actors to work with. They both are warm, humble, grounded and friendly. The association and friendship is slightly different, with Rana it's more friendly and buddy-like. Venkatesh sir was generous enough to be like a mentor. He guided me through many things during the shoot."

Gaurav, who has been a part of several popular TV shows, made a comeback with Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey after a self-imposed hiatus of two years. His role was chopped from the film, however, Gaurav is thankful for everything he has achieved.

“There have been big projects in which roles have been cut and that fight for prominence still happens. The TV star thing still tags along. It's a bit of a hindrance. I would like to change that perception. But I accept all of this, it’s a part of the package. Also, the three roles I did in the last couple of years have been chosen for the sake of reinventing myself. It is to change perception and to give people a new vision to look at me with a new lens. The point is to continuously feel challenged. The pursuit is etching your name in people’s hearts,” he signs off.