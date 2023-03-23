Rana Daggubati reveals THIS connection between Nani, Keerthy Suresh's film Dasara and Prabhas-starrer Baahubali... Read on to find out

(l-r) Rana Daggubati, Keerthy Suresh, Nani | All pics: Varinder Chawla

Telugu superstar Nani will soon be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh in Dasara. This is his very first film that is being released on a pan-India scale in several languages including Hindi. In order to promote the film as well as launch its trailer, the ‘natural star’ is currently in Mumbai. The Free Press Journal was present at its special promotional event, which was also attended by Rana Daggubati.

Nani |

Nani, who did the original Jersey (2019) in Telugu will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Dasara says, “Firstly, I grew my beard and hair for this role (laughs). Every actor says that it was fun working on the film but honestly, it was a hell of a ride to work on Dasara in such adverse conditions. We used to count days to finish this film but as artistes, when we used to see playback on the monitor, it used to motivate us to shoot more. South films are more raw and rustic these days and Dasara is taking that on to the next level.”

Keerthy Suresh with Nani |

On working with Nani in Dasara, actress Keerthy Suresh shares, “Dasara is our second film together. We had earlier done a film Nenu Local (2017) which is called Super Khiladi 4 in Hindi. I cherish our combo and here we are again with this film. Dasara is totally a different film from the ones I have done in the past. Hindi audiences have always loved our films and I hope they will love this too. Nani is super fun to work with on the sets. He keeps pulling everyone’s leg.”

Keerthy Suresh |

She adds, “My character required a lot of slang which is from Telangana. I haven’t spoken like this ever for any of my roles so I had to work on that and of course, Nani and others helped me too. You will see me bratty in the film but that didn’t require any practice since I am a brat in real life.”

Rana Daggubati with Nani |

The Indian film industry boasts of a few strong friendships and Telugu superstars Nani and Rana Daggubati share a close bond. This was proven when Rana, who has collaborated with both the Telugu and Hindi movie industries, is yet again in Mumbai to support Nani. Natural star Nani will be seen as a lead in his upcoming film Dasara which is based on life in coal mines in the interiors of Telangana. “I came to the Hindi industry about 12-13 years ago and understood the love Hindi audiences give to cinema in totality. It doesn't matter what we do or where we are from, Hindi audiences are there with us if we tell good stories. I am just happy to bring Dasara now after Baahubali, KGF, Pushpa, Kantara and others,” Rana avers.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara is slated to release on March 30 in cinemas and will see a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, which is a remake of Tamil action film Kaithi (2019).

Dasara’s Baahubali connection

Nani savouring vada pav with Sharad Kelkar on the streets of Mumbai |

Rana spills the beans on the special connection between Baahubali and Dasara. “Sharad Kelkar, who voiced the Hindi version of Baahubali has also dubbed the Hindi version of Dasara. Secondly, both films have the same distributor Anil Thadani,” he gushes.