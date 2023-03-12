e-Paper Get App
Rana Daggubati reacts to negative comments on Rana Naidu: 'Apologies to the ones who hate'

Rana Naidu has garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Actor Rana Daggubati recently reacted to negative comments on his latest web series Rana Naidu on Sunday. He made his OTT debut with the 10-episode series which also stars his uncle Daggubati Venkatesh.

The show has garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Some people criticised the show and reportedly said that it uses unnecessary abusive language and is too bold for the audience.

Rana Daggubati give savage reply to haters

Some social media users also called it a 'poor Indian remake of Ray Donovan' and asked the makers to stop 'copying' Hollywood.

Reacting to the negative reactions, Rana shared a photo of the show streaming at the top position on an OTT platform. "Thank you for so much love. My sincere apologies to the ones who hate," he wrote along with the photo.

Take a look at his tweet here:

Rana Naidu also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais in pivotal roles. It is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma.

The series is an official adaptation of the drama series Ray Donovan. It revolves around the life of Rana Naidu (Rana), who is the go-to guy for celebrities to fix any problems they face, and his equation with estranged father Naga (Venkatesh).

Rana Naidu is currently streaming on Netflix.

