Udja Chaman's Maanvi Gagroo remembers horrific audition in which she had to do a rape scene

Maanvi Gagroo, who recently starred in Abhishek Pathak's Udja Chaman recalled and spoke about her terrifying experience during one of the auditions in her early years into the industry.

During an interview with Spotboye, Maanvi opened up and said "I remember I had ran out of an audition that required me to do an attempt-to-rape scene in a sleazy office with just 2 men seated next in the room. The room, which they called as their office, also had a bed."