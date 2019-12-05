Ramya Pandian's 'half-naked' pictures go viral, actor to take legal action

Souh Indian actress Ramya Pandian has recently made it to the news as she posted pictures from a casual photoshoot of herself on a terrace. According to her, trolls have created fake pictures using that shoot and leaked her half-naked images.
Wearing a blue saree on a terrace and flowing with the wind, Ramya shared a bunch of pictures on her social media handle which immediately went viral.
However, it didn't go well with many of her fans as they criticized her for turning towards a glamorous road and some trolls started creating her fake pictures.
In those pictures, she can be seen half-nude taking off her bra which infuriated the actress and now, she all set to take a legal action against the culprits. According to her, a guy made a fake id of her and posted these vulgar and obscene images.
Shocked watching the pictures go viral, the 27-year old has gave a warning to the miscreants of filing a case against them, and ensured they remove all those pics from the Social media platforms.
Finally she requested her fans to immediately report any such fake accounts and said "In case you notice any fake accounts of such nature, please reach out to me."
Making her debut with Tamil film 'Maane Theyne Ponmaane', Ramya has also starred in movies like 'Dummy Tappasu' and 'Joker'.
