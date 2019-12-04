Besides domestic violence, Jayashree Rao accuses husband Isvar Raghunathan of cheating, child-abusing

Tamil TV actress Jayashree Rao recently filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband Isvar Ragunathan owing to which the actor was arrested yesterday. Jayashree fhas furher accused him of having an extra-marital affair and child abuse.

Marrying the actor despite knowing him to be an alcoholic, Jayashree claimed that Isvar pledged her gold ornaments to buy a flat, that too in his mother's name. Besides, he would physically torture and assault her, especially when he was drunk, in the presence of his parents who never stood for her.

Making a shocking revelation, she further added that he also abused their 4-year old daughter reason being his affair with the another South Indian actress Mahalaxmi who is working with him in 'Devathayai Kanden'.

According to Rao, when she requested Mahalaxmi to leave her husband and move away from them as she has a family and a son, the latter mentioned that they were just 'good friends'.

Even after the drama took place, Isvar continued talking to his alleged girlfriend and never stopped abusing his wife and child. Finally, in August 2019, she filed for a divorce.

The couple were married in 2016 after years of dating each other, giving birth to their 4-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Mahalaxmi is quite famous among the TV audience owing to her performances in daily soaps that including Vani Rani, Devathaiyai Kanden and Ponnukku Thanga Manasu.