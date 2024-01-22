 'Ram Lalla Has Come Home': Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Give Ram Temple Consecration A Miss, Share Heartfelt Video Message
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are shooting for their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is all set to begin today.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to all the Ram devotees for the grand ceremony.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akshay shared a video in which he could be seen along with his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Tiger Shroff.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote in Hindi, "Shree Ram ke Pran Pratishtha ke paavan din par aap sabko anek shubhkamnayein. Jai Shree Ram." In the short clip, the 'Housefull' actor said, "Today is a very big day for Ram devotees all over the world, after many years of practice this day has come that Ram Lalla has come to his home in Ayodhya in his own grand temple."

Tiger added, "We all have heard so much about it since childhood and to be able to see it today is a very big thing. And we are waiting for the day when we will celebrate the festival of Shri Ram."

Lastly Akshay concluded, "From both of us, best wishes to all of you on this auspicious day. Jai Shree Ram." Special guests from the cricket and film world, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and from other fields have also been invited for the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Asha Bhosle among others will also be attending the ceremony.

Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple was held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

