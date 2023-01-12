e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRam Charan's pregnant wife Upasana on RRR's win at Golden Globes: 'So happy my baby can experience this'

Ram Charan's pregnant wife Upasana on RRR's win at Golden Globes: 'So happy my baby can experience this'

Upasana penned a long note expressing her happiness on the success of the film on a global platform

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Ram Charan and Upasana | Instagram
Follow us on

Superstar Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni posted a series of pictures with her husband from Golden Globe Awards 2023 on social media, after 'Naatu Naatu', a song from his 'RRR' won the award for Best Original Song.

She also posted a long note expressing her happiness on the success of the film on a global platform. As the couple are expecting their first child, she also called it a special moment for their baby in the message she shared on her Instagram account.

Read Also
RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan trolled for 'fake accent' while interacting with media at Golden Globes...
article-image

She wrote, "Such an honour to be a part of the #RRR family. Proudly representing & winning for Indian Cinema. #jaihind. Thank u Mr.C & Rajamouli Garu for making me part of this journey. From shooting in Ukraine to the Golden Globe Awards you have taught me that clarity of thought, hard work & perseverance pays off. I'm sooo happy my baby can experience this along with me. I'm soooooo emotional."

Earlier, Ram Charan also shared pictures on Instagram along with the team of 'RRR' after winning the award and wrote in the caption: "& we won the Golden Globes."

He also spoke at the red carpet about the song and told the media, "In India, everything is so musical... and, talking about the song, my knees still wobble. It is the most difficult song we did and I guess it all paid off. And, why my director pushed both Jr NTR and me to do what we did in that song... And, look where we are here talking to you on this red carpet."

Read Also
Watch Video: SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani perform Naatu Naatu hook step post RRR's epic win at Golden...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ram Charan's pregnant wife Upasana on RRR's win at Golden Globes: 'So happy my baby can experience...

Ram Charan's pregnant wife Upasana on RRR's win at Golden Globes: 'So happy my baby can experience...

Anushka Sharma moves Bombay HC challenging action initiated by IT department against her

Anushka Sharma moves Bombay HC challenging action initiated by IT department against her

Shah Rukh Khan fulfills fan's wish, meets him at 2 am; photos go viral

Shah Rukh Khan fulfills fan's wish, meets him at 2 am; photos go viral

Abhishek Nigam to replace Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul amid Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Abhishek Nigam to replace Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul amid Tunisha Sharma suicide case

'Destroyed my life': Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal on being in a live-in relationship where BF's mom...

'Destroyed my life': Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal on being in a live-in relationship where BF's mom...