Golden Globes 2023: List of winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023
Golden Globe Awards 2023 saw some of the most historic and surprising wins this year. Take a look:
Photos by AFP
BEST FILM (DRAMA) - The Fabelmans
BEST FILM (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST DIRECTOR- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
AFP
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA)- Austin Butler, Elvis
AFP
BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
AFP
BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
AFP
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
AFP
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
AFP
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM - Argentina, 1985 from Argentina.
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - Naatu Naatu, RRR
PTI
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
AFP
BEST SERIES (DRAMA) - House of the Dragon
AFP
BEST SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Abbott Elementary
AFP
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) - Zendaya, Euphoria 2
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA) - Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
