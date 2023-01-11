Golden Globes 2023: List of winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023

Golden Globe Awards 2023 saw some of the most historic and surprising wins this year. Take a look:

Photos by AFP

BEST FILM (DRAMA) - The Fabelmans

BEST FILM (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST DIRECTOR- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

AFP

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA)- Austin Butler, Elvis

AFP

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

AFP

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

AFP

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

AFP

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

AFP

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM - Argentina, 1985 from Argentina.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - Naatu Naatu, RRR

PTI

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

AFP

BEST SERIES (DRAMA) - House of the Dragon

AFP

BEST SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Abbott Elementary

AFP

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) - Zendaya, Euphoria 2

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA) - Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

