Ram Charan shares teaser of his first production The India House starring Nikhil Siddhartha & Anupam Kher (WATCH)

On the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Damodar Savarkar, actor Ram Charan announced the launch of the first film to be produced under the V Mega Pictures banner where he has partnered with Vikram Reddy of UV Creations and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the production house behind 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Karthikeya 2'.

Titled 'The India House', the pan-India film will be directed by debutant director, Ram Vamsi Krishna, and will star Nikhil Siddhartha and veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Ram Charan also took to his official social media accounts to share a power-packed teaser of The India House, reportedly named after the base of Veer Savarkar's activities in London.

About The India House

The India House is set to take audiences back to an era and immerse them in a tale that will touch their hearts. Set in the pre-independence era in London, the makers dropped a teaser which hints the film unfolds a love story during a time of political turmoil around The India House.

The teaser culminates with the dramatic imagery of a burning India House, suggesting the drama that lies ahead.