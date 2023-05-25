 After Ram Charan, Hina Khan attends G20 summit in Srinagar - See photos
Hina represented the entertainment industry in the valley and she shared the dais with eminent personalities from various walks of life.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
Hina Khan became the second actor this year to attend the G20 summit in Kashmir, days after south superstar Ram Charan graced the event in the valley. The actress, who hails from Kashmir, reminisced her time growing up in the valley and encouraged the youth of Kashmir to be motivated and to strive to do the very best.

Hina was personally invited to the G20 summit by Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu, on the third day of the event.

Hina Khan at G20 summit

Hina Khan looked gorgeous as she attended the G20 summit in Srinagar on Wednesday. She wore an ivory salwar suit at the event and paired it with heavy pearl earrings.

Several photos of Hina from the event have gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen engaged in serious discussion with the other attendees of the G20 summit.

Later, she was spotted returning to Mumbai with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and she was also seen gushing about Srinagar while interacting with the paparazzi.

She complained about the sweltering heat of Mumbai and stated that the weather is too good in Srinagar. She also suggested the paps to visit the valley.

Hina Khan's latest projects

Hina, who had stunned everyone with her debut appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, graced the prestigious platform once again in 2022.

However, she gave the Cannes a miss this year, leaving her fans disheartened.

Hina has been keeping busy with a number of music videos and brand endorsements. On Thursday, she also teased yet another exciting project with Shaheer Sheikh, with whom she had earlier collaborated for multiple music videos.

