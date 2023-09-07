 Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Attend Janmashtami Utsav With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (PHOTOS)
Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Attend Janmashtami Utsav With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (PHOTOS)

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently attended the biggest Dahi Handi festival in Thane, Mumbai.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani Attend Janmashtami Utsav With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo Via Instagram

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde along with actor Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attended the Janmashtami Utsav in Thane, Mumbai. He boosted the energy of all the people who were participating in the dahi handi event and welcomed the actors.

CM Shinde took to his Twitter handle to inform about the event and wrote, "Attended the Dahihandi festival organized by the Dahihandi Mitra Mandal of Tembhinaka Mitra Mandal founded on the inspiration of Venerable Guruvarya #dharamveer #anand dighe Saheb and interacted with Govinda. Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh and actor Vashu Bhagnani were also present as special guests on this occasion."

article-image

While Rakul opted for Pista green colour Anarkali, Jackky was seen wearing the kurta pyjama.

Dahi Handi, commonly referred to as Gopalakala or Utlotsavam, is one of the traditional celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami. Curd is referred to as dahi, while a handi is an earthen pot that contains milk products. Dahi Handi is one of the biggest festivals celebrated in Maharashtra.

Lord Krishna used to steal makhan and thus referred to as makhan chor. In order to take milk from earthen jars suspended from the ceiling, he formed a group of friends. To help Krishna get to the earthen pots and fill themselves with milk products, they did this by arranging themselves into a human pyramid. The same is acted out during the Dahi Handi celebrations.

article-image

