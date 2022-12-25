Rakul Preet Singh shares romantic birthday wish for boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani: 'Santa gave me best gift for life'

Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani celebrates his 38th birthday on Sunday.

On his special day, his girlfriend, actress Rakul Preet Singh, penned a beautiful and romantic note for him.

Sharing an adorable and loved-up selfie from their vacation, Rakul Preet wrote, "Santa gave me the best gift for life and that’s you.. happy bdayyyy my love ❤️.... thankyou for being who you are and filling my life with soooo much joy and peace .. thankyou for being my calming factor 😜I know how driven you are and I wish you conquer all that you desire .. keep cheekily smiling always ❤️😘"

Love story

The couple has been in a relationship for a quite long time. They usually share their cute PDA on social media.Rakul and Jackky have been spotted a lot of times on dinner dates and visiting each other's houses in Mumbai.

Rakul summoned by ED

Rakul recently made a lot of headlines as she was summoned by the ED in the Tollywood drugs case. He was called by the investigating agency for interrogation on December 19.

Rakul and Jackky's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has successfully delivered five major films on screens including Thank God, Doctor G, Runway 34, Cuttputlli, and Attack.

Rakul also has some interesting yet-to-be-announced projects in her pipeline, including Indian 2.On the other hand, Jackky is bankrolling Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.