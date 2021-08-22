Raksha Bandhan 2021: ‘I reach out to Tiger for everything,’ says Krishna Shroff

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, may have her name followed by these two celebrity men. However, her identity is much beyond her Bollywood connection. She is treading on her path of fitness and well-being for quite some time and has a chain of fitness studios called MMA Matrix across India.

However, Tiger is the one safe space that she looks up to. She reveals their bond is the strongest and she can reach out to him for anything. “I reach out to Tiger for everything — more than anyone else in this world. I am the closest to him. He is my older brother, but he is not one of those overly possessive brothers and I can talk to him about anything, be it personal or professional,” she enthuses, adding that Tiger is an ideal child who listens to her without judgment. “His responses are also straightforward and to-the-point. He gets that from dad, as despite his popularity and achievement he is the same and we have seen how people respect our father,” Krishna expresses.

Unlike many other star kids, Krishna has carved a different path away from the glitters of Bollywood. She strongly believes that Bollywood doesn’t suit her. Krishna says people have the misconception that if a child is born into a film family he/she will end up working in Bollywood. “It is a ridiculous expectation. People need to open up their eyes and see that there’s much more in this world than Bollywood. I am a passionate person and I only do things I am passionate about,” she asserts, and adds that she is happy and enjoying being in the health and fitness space. So, does she seek advice from her family? “When it comes to my professional life, I keep it separate. No one understands me better than me. What I believe in or am passionate about, I will take it up no matter what people have to say about it,” she shares, adding that she follows the same opinion in her personal life as well.

Advertisement

“I am a firm believer of ‘No one knows you better than you.’ Your mom, your dad, brother, your boyfriend/girlfriend can have an opinion. They can advise, but you need to know what you truly want from within and exactly follow that. Dad and mom will always be supportive of Tiger and I,” she says with conviction.

Coming to her fitness studio, which has been jointly established by Ayesha, Tiger and her, Krishna says they aim to convey a positive message around the importance of fitness across India. “I am happy being one of the pioneers in taking forward the health and fitness industry and inspiring the youth of our country,” claims the star daughter. Fitness is not a new idea for Krishna. She has been into sports since childhood and was the captain of her school team. During her growing up year, her favourite sports were football, basketball, volleyball and badminton.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 07:00 AM IST