'Disha is like an older sister': Krishna Shroff says Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend is her go-to person

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna recently opened up about her bond with her brother Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.
Tiger and Disha, who starred together in the 2018 film 'Baaghi 2', have been rumoured to be in a relationship, although they maintain that they are just good friends.
Disha Patani is often spotted with rumoured beau Tiger's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna. Krishna and Disha have also shared several pictures and videos with each other on social media.
In a recent interview, Krishna Shroff said that Disha is like an older sister she never had and called the 'Radhe' actress her go-to person.
Krishna told Zoom, "I will always go to her for advice and she’s always been there like an older sister that I have never had"
Calling Disha a 'very easy going person', Krishna Shroff said that the actress is down to earth and simple. She said that she 'resonates' with Patani because she strives to be like her.
Krishna added that even though Disha is younger, she considers her an elder sister as the actress gives 'sound advices'. Shroff said that Disha has always had her back.
On the work front, fitness enthusiast and social media influencer Krishna Shroff recently made her screen debut with the music video 'Kinni kinni vaari'.
Meanwhile, Disha was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, 'Radhe'. She also has 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.
Tiger Shroff's upcoming slate of work includes 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.
