'Disha is like an older sister': Krishna Shroff says Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend is her go-to person

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna recently opened up about her bond with her brother Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Tiger and Disha, who starred together in the 2018 film 'Baaghi 2', have been rumoured to be in a relationship, although they maintain that they are just good friends.

Disha Patani is often spotted with rumoured beau Tiger's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna. Krishna and Disha have also shared several pictures and videos with each other on social media.

In a recent interview, Krishna Shroff said that Disha is like an older sister she never had and called the 'Radhe' actress her go-to person.