Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses topless for magazine cover shoot; netizens say 'you will set Bollywood on fire'

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, who often sets the internet ablaze with her bikini pictures, on Thursday shared a magazine cover where she's seen posing topless.
The fitness freak graced the cover of H&H magazine for their August issue titled 'All Eyes on Krishna'.
For the cover, Krishna Shroff posed wearing black leather pants and gloves, flaunting her washboard abs and belly piercing.
The diva looks hot as ever as she sports dewy make up and a wet hair look.
Check it out here:
The cover received liked and comments from several Bollywood celebrities including Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Athiya Shetty and Amruta Arora. Fans also took to the comments section to react to the young diva's bold picture.
Disha, who's reportedly dating Tiger Shroff, commented: "Insane that body," along with fire emojis.
"OMG!!!! Cover of the year," wrote Elli Avram.
Meanwhile, a fan called her "Fittest celebrity of Bollywood," and another wrote, "Holy Moly Girrrrllll you're fire."
"You're going to set Bollywood on fire," read a comment.
On the work front, fitness enthusiast and social media influencer Krishna Shroff recently made her screen debut with the music video 'Kinni kinni vaari'.
The song is sung by Raashi Sood and it also features Jannat Zubair, Jamie Lever, Nagma Mirajkar, Raj Shokher and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar.
The video celebrates womanhood and Krishna says it was a perfect concept for her to be a part of.
Talking about her music video debut, Krishna said: "I honestly couldn't have thought of a better concept to be a part of for my music video debut than this one."
She added that it was "an absolute pleasure" coming together with five other ladies "to showcase strength in such a unique and fun way through this absolutely fire track!"
Meanwhile, her brother Tiger Shroff's upcoming slate of work includes 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)