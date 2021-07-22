Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna poses topless for magazine cover shoot; netizens say 'you will set Bollywood on fire'

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna, who often sets the internet ablaze with her bikini pictures, on Thursday shared a magazine cover where she's seen posing topless.

The fitness freak graced the cover of H&H magazine for their August issue titled 'All Eyes on Krishna'.

For the cover, Krishna Shroff posed wearing black leather pants and gloves, flaunting her washboard abs and belly piercing.

The diva looks hot as ever as she sports dewy make up and a wet hair look.

