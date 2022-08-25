Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian gains consciousness after 15 days

Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava, who has been in the ICU since August 10 after suffering a massive heart attack, regained consciousness after 15 days on Thursday.

According to ANI, his personal secretary Garvit Narang informed that Srivastava is being monitored by doctors at AIIMS, Delhi, where he is currently being treated.

Narang added that Srivastava's health is now improving.

A day ago, comedian Sunil Pal had informed that Srivastava may soon be taken off ventilator and that his condition was stable.

Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 after experiencing chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym.

His trainer took him to the hospital. At the time of the heart attack, Srivastava was in Delhi to meet some leaders of the state.

The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

A few days ago, his brother Deepu Srivastava thanked all fans for their prayers, and said that though Srivastava continues to be in the hospital, the prayers of his fans are being heard.

Refuting farcical rumours about his health, Deepu urged people to not pay attention to them and requested the fans to continue shower his brother with wishes for his well-being.