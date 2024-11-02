Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile Phone In Anger (Video)

Rajpal Yadav, currently seen in Kartik Aryan & Vidya Balan’s recently releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is known for his comic timing and sense of humour. However, a video of the actor losing his calm on a journalist in Uttar Pradesh is currently breaking the internet.

In this video that has gone viral on the internet, a journalist can be seen asking Rajpal about his upcoming film. Rajpal, who looked visibly irked, replied by saying, “Dedh mahine mein ek film dekhne milegi.” Further, the reporter then asked Rajpal about his recent statement about not bursting firecrackers before Diwali that created a lot of buzz. This question irked the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor so much that in a fit of rage, he tried to snatch the reporter’s phone and even throw it away.

Have a look at the video here:

लोगों को हंसाने वाले मशहूर फिल्म अभिनेता राजपाल यादव आखिर इतना क्यों भड़क गए?



फिल्म अभिनेता राजपाल यादव आज यूपी के लखीमपुर खीरी जिले के पलिया कस्बे में पहुंचे थे, जहां एक पत्रकार के सवाल पर उनको इतना गुस्सा आ गया कि सवाल पूछ रहे पत्रकार के मोबाइल फोन पर झपट्टा मारकर मोबाइल फोन… pic.twitter.com/Gj7vCRTxEB — Zameer Ahmad (@zameerahmad_lmp) November 2, 2024

For the uninformed, Rajpal Yadav had taken to his Instagram handle to share a video requesting everyone to avoid bursting firecrackers on Diwali. However, the Bhool Bhulaiyya fame received a lot of backlash for the same. As a result of which, he later posted an apology video and stated that he had no intention to diminish the joy of the festival. Yadav had also deleted the first video after it sparked widespread controversy on the internet.