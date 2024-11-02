 Rajpal Yadav Loses Calm On Journalist Asking About His Diwali Video Controversy, Snatches Mobile Phone In Anger (Video)
Rajpal Yadav, currently seen in Kartik Aryan and Vidya Balan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has found himself in a pool of controversies after a video of the actor snatching the mobile phone of a journalist went viral on the internet.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 09:19 PM IST
article-image

Rajpal Yadav, currently seen in Kartik Aryan & Vidya Balan’s recently releases Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is known for his comic timing and sense of humour. However, a video of the actor losing his calm on a journalist in Uttar Pradesh is currently breaking the internet.

In this video that has gone viral on the internet, a journalist can be seen asking Rajpal about his upcoming film. Rajpal, who looked visibly irked, replied by saying, “Dedh mahine mein ek film dekhne milegi.” Further, the reporter then asked Rajpal about his recent statement about not bursting firecrackers before Diwali that created a lot of buzz. This question irked the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor so much that in a fit of rage, he tried to snatch the reporter’s phone and even throw it away.

For the uninformed, Rajpal Yadav had taken to his Instagram handle to share a video requesting everyone to avoid bursting firecrackers on Diwali. However, the Bhool Bhulaiyya fame received a lot of backlash for the same. As a result of which, he later posted an apology video and stated that he had no intention to diminish the joy of the festival. Yadav had also deleted the first video after it sparked widespread controversy on the internet.

