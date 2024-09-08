 Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface

Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface

Vinayakan reportedly took his shirt off and sat on the airport floor, shouting and hurling abuses

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 09:12 AM IST
article-image

Malayalam actor Vinayakan, popular for his role as the antagonist in Rajinikanth's film Jailer, was booked by the police in Hyderabad on Saturday after he reportedly got into a scuffle with airport officials while being in an inebriated state. The actor was detained by the CISF, and was later handed over to the cops.

Vinayakan was reportedly on his way to Goa from Kochi, and the incident happened while he took a pit-stop at the Hyderabad airport. The actor, who was drunk, got into an argument with the gate staff of IndiGo Airlines, and later, he got into a scuffle with the officials when they tried to calm him down. The actor reportedly took his shirt off and sat on the airport floor, shouting and hurling abuses.

He was later handed over the CIDF and and was taken into police custody following an official complaint by CISF. Several videos have gone viral in which Vinayakan can be seen speaking gibberish in an inebriated state while he was detained at the airport.

Vinayakan will be let off after thorough questioning, officials said.

FPJ Shorts
Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface
Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface
Navdeep Singh's Silver Upgraded To Gold After Iranian Athlete's Controversial Disqualification at Paris Paralympics; Here's What Happened
Navdeep Singh's Silver Upgraded To Gold After Iranian Athlete's Controversial Disqualification at Paris Paralympics; Here's What Happened
MSDE Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide Skilling, Employment Opportunities Within Its Network
MSDE Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide Skilling, Employment Opportunities Within Its Network
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's Streets Awaken With Devotion And Unity
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's Streets Awaken With Devotion And Unity
Read Also
Jailer Actor Vinayakan Gets Arrested In Kochi For Drunk Behaviour At Police Station
article-image

This is not the first time that the actor made headlines for his drunken brawls. Back in October 2023, he was arrested for creating an uproar at the Ernakulam police station in Kerala under the influence of alcohol.

Back then, Vinayakan had himself called the cops to his residence over a family dispute, but when the police reached there, he allegedly misbehaved with them and hurled expletives.

Read Also
Jailer Villain Vinayakan Dismisses Rumours Of Receiving Only ₹35 Lakh For The Rajinikanth-Starrer
article-image

After being taken to the police station too, he abused and created a ruckus, and misbehaved with the officials during his medical examination, post which he was booked.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad...

Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad...

How I Met My Partner: Rajiv Thakur Says 'Love Is The Most Important Thing In Life'

How I Met My Partner: Rajiv Thakur Says 'Love Is The Most Important Thing In Life'

'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)

'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)

WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London

WATCH: Tauba Tauba Singer Karan Aujla Attacked By Fan With A Shoe During Live Concert In London

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bollywood Celebs Arrive In Style At Shilpa Shetty House For Ganapati Bappa...