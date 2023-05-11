 Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya files police complaint over missing key of her Range Rover: Reports
Soundarya reportedly filed a police complaint on April 23

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter, film director Soundarya Rajinikanth, has reportedly filed a complaint at the Teynampet police station after her spare set of keys for her luxurious car went missing.

According to several media reports, on April 23, Soundarya filed a complaint stating that the extra key for her Range Rover went missing while she was travelling from her home to a college in Chennai. She had used another car to travel to a function at the private college.

It may be mentioned that in March, Soundarya’s older sister Aishwarya had filed a police complaint over theft of gold and diamond jewellery worth 60 sovereigns.

In her complaint, the filmmaker had identified three members from her staff as the prime suspects. The police raided the residences of the concerned and eventually arrested Easwari, the housemaid aged 40. The police scrutinised massive transactions between the housemaid and her husband Venkatesan’s accounts over the past few months and it has been found out that they confessed to stealing from Aishwarya’s residence since 2019 and encashing them to buy a house for themselves.

In her complaint, Aishwarya had reportedly revealed that she wore the jewellery for her sister Soundarya’s wedding in 2019. Since the wedding, the jewellery was kept in a locker which has been in Aishwarya’s possession.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soundarya made her debut as a director with the film 'Kochadaiiyan', starring Rajinikanth. She also directed 'Vellai Illa Pattadhari 2' in which Dhanush starred as the lead actor .

