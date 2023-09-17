Rajinikanth Mobbed By Fans At Airport As He Arrives In Coimbatore For Family Event (WATCH)

Megastar Rajinikanth, who was last seen in the film jailer, arrived in Coimbatore for a family event on Sunday (September 17). Several pictures and videos of the 72-year-old actor from the airport have surfaced on social media platforms.

One of the videos shows Rajinikanth getting mobbed by his fans who gathered around him to click selfies and get a glimpse of him. The actor is seen dressed in a black t-shirt, which he paired with white pants.

Rajinikanth received a warm welcome in Coimbatore and he was all smiles as he greeted his fans with folded hands. Check out his video here:

Earlier today, Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai airport where he interacted with media persons.

According to ANI, Rajinikanth said, "I was about to meet former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu but due to family function it didn't happen."

It may be mentioned that over the last couple of months, paid multiple visits to religious and spiritual places across the country, following the smooth and successful release of Jailer.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film released in cinemas on August 10 and it also starred Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil and Yogi Babu. With superstar cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff, the movie also boasted of chartbuster music by Anirudh. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth recently announced his 171st film with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The currently untitled movie will be written and directed by Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander, who is basking in the success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, will compose music for the film.

Rajinikanth has also wrapped the shooting for his daughter's film Lal Salaam, in which he has a special cameo.

