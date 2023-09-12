 Watch: Rajinikanth REACTS After Malaysia PM Does THIS Iconic Gesture
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWatch: Rajinikanth REACTS After Malaysia PM Does THIS Iconic Gesture

Watch: Rajinikanth REACTS After Malaysia PM Does THIS Iconic Gesture

A video shows Ibrahim doing Rajinikanth’s popular gesture from the film Sivaji: The Boss

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Watch: Rajinikanth REACTS After Malaysia PM Does THIS Iconic Gesture |

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of his film Jailer met Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. A video of the two meeting each other is going viral on social media, which shows Ibrahim doing Rajinikanth’s popular gesture from the film Sivaji: The Boss which left the superstar smiling. Watch the clip below. 

Read Also
Rajinikanth's Temple Visit In Bengaluru Video Goes Viral, Fans Applaud Actor For Remembering His...
article-image

Ibrahim also shared a series of pictures from their meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Today I received a visit from the Indian film star, Rajinikanth, who is a familiar name on the Asian and international art world stage. I appreciate the respect he gave to my struggle, especially regarding the issue of misery and suffering of the people. Among the things that were casually discussed were certainly related to the social elements that I strive to include in his films in the future. Praying that Rajinikanth continues to excel in the field and the film world.”

Read Also
Rajinikanth’s Jailer Producer Gifts Gold Coins To More Than 300 Crew Members (WATCH)
article-image

Jailer is an action-packed entertainer with a stellar cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The film shows Thalaiva as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian a former Jailer, who fights a ruthless villain after his son is kidnapped. It also has an extended cameo by Jackie Shroff and Malayalam actor Mohanlal. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and hit the big screens on August 10. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in his 171st film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. The currently untitled movie will be written and directed by Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander, who previously composed music for Jailer will reprise his work for this film. Kanagaraj is known for films like Kaithi, Vikram, and the upcoming Leo. 

Read Also
Thailavar171: Rajinikanth's 171st film Will Be Directed By Lokesh Kanagaraj, Anirudh To Compose...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Actor Karthi Defends AR Rahman Despite Chennai Concert Horror, Blames Organisers 

Tamil Actor Karthi Defends AR Rahman Despite Chennai Concert Horror, Blames Organisers 

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee's Film Crosses ₹300 Crore

Jawan Box Office Collection Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee's Film Crosses ₹300 Crore

MIH 2 Bash: Radhika Apte, Mona Singh, Others Party Hard With Zoya Akhtar In Mumbai

MIH 2 Bash: Radhika Apte, Mona Singh, Others Party Hard With Zoya Akhtar In Mumbai

Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Takes Ailing Dad Dharmendra To US For Treatment 

Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Takes Ailing Dad Dharmendra To US For Treatment 

AR Rahman Concert Horror: Daughters Raheema & Khatija Blame Organisers, Call It 'Cheap Politics'

AR Rahman Concert Horror: Daughters Raheema & Khatija Blame Organisers, Call It 'Cheap Politics'