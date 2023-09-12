Watch: Rajinikanth REACTS After Malaysia PM Does THIS Iconic Gesture |

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is currently basking in the success of his film Jailer met Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. A video of the two meeting each other is going viral on social media, which shows Ibrahim doing Rajinikanth’s popular gesture from the film Sivaji: The Boss which left the superstar smiling. Watch the clip below.

Mass Entry..



Superstar #Rajinikanth meets Prime Minister of Malaysia🇲🇾 Anwar Ibrahim. pic.twitter.com/qQszcYO9t7 — Johnson PRO (@johnsoncinepro) September 11, 2023

Ibrahim also shared a series of pictures from their meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Today I received a visit from the Indian film star, Rajinikanth, who is a familiar name on the Asian and international art world stage. I appreciate the respect he gave to my struggle, especially regarding the issue of misery and suffering of the people. Among the things that were casually discussed were certainly related to the social elements that I strive to include in his films in the future. Praying that Rajinikanth continues to excel in the field and the film world.”

Hari ini saya menerima kunjungan bintang filem India, Rajinikanth yakni satu nama yang tidak asing lagi di pentas dunia seni asia dan antarabangsa.



Saya hargai penghormatan yang diberikan beliau terhadap perjuangan saya khasnya terkait isu kesengsaraan dan penderitaan rakyat.… pic.twitter.com/Sj1ChBMuN6 — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) September 11, 2023

Jailer is an action-packed entertainer with a stellar cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan. The film shows Thalaiva as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian a former Jailer, who fights a ruthless villain after his son is kidnapped. It also has an extended cameo by Jackie Shroff and Malayalam actor Mohanlal. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and hit the big screens on August 10.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in his 171st film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. The currently untitled movie will be written and directed by Kanagaraj. Anirudh Ravichander, who previously composed music for Jailer will reprise his work for this film. Kanagaraj is known for films like Kaithi, Vikram, and the upcoming Leo.

