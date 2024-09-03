 Rajat Kapoor Reacts To His Remark On OTT Being Saviours For Actor: 'Jaideep Ahlawat Is Great But...'
Rajat revealed that if OTT does not like what you are making, the chances are that it won't be released

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Actor Rajat Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show, Tanaav Season 2. He recently talked about his remark on how digital platforms have formed a wrong narrative in saviours for actors.

He stated that this is a great time for actors and the emerging digital platforms, as there is a lot of work available for actors, technicians, and writers. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, ”The kind of roles being written for actors now and the opportunities available didn't exist 7 or 8 years ago, and that's a fact. Someone like Jaideep Ahlawat has always been a great actor, but Paatal Lok did something for him that might not have happened otherwise, or Pratik Gandhi in Scam. There are many such instances.”

Furthermore, he clarified his statement, which he made in April, slamming the OTT platforms for being saviours of actors. Rajat also stated that if OTT does not like what you are making, the chances are that it won't be released. It has been happening for the past 2-3 years, and it's not a good sign for independent films.

Narrating his point, he stated, "OTT has too much power right now, and they are controlling all kinds of distribution and deciding that everything that can be made of will be made; that is an issue."

After the successful first season, the makers are all set for Tanaav season 2 of the show. It is an adaptation of the Israeli series Fauda. Tanaav Season 2 stars Manav Vij and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles.

The cast also includes actors like Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Arslan Goni, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, Sukhmani Sadana, and Danish Husain, among others.

The action thriller show is directed by Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas, and is backed by Applause Entertainment. It is all set to release on September 6, on SonyLIV.

