 Raj Kundra Names Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia During Questioning By EOW In Alleged ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Raj Kundra told investigators that a portion of the disputed funds was paid as professional fees to Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. While the actresses' involvement is said to be limited to payments for projects, the EOW is examining whether these transactions were made through legitimate channels or were part of the financial irregularities flagged in the case

Tuesday, September 16, 2025
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police intensified its probe into an alleged Rs 60 crore fraud case involving Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra, with Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia now emerging in the spotlight.

According to media reports, during the questioning, Kundra told investigators that a portion of the disputed funds was paid as professional fees to Bipasha and Neha. While the actresses' involvement is said to be limited to payments for projects, the EOW is examining whether these transactions were made through legitimate channels or were part of the financial irregularities flagged in the case.

A report in Times Now stated that nearly Rs 25 crore had been directly transferred into the accounts of Shilpa, Bipasha, and Neha, along with entertainment company Balaji. These fund flows are now under scrutiny, with investigators verifying if the payments were genuine business expenses or disguised diversions.

During a five-hour-long interrogation recently, Kundra reportedly avoided answering several key questions. The EOW is expected to summon him again next week, along with other individuals linked to the financial dealings.

The case, which dates back to demonetisation, involves allegations of suspicious fund movements carried out under the guise of production and promotional expenses. Investigators have already secured evidence of such transfers, and Kundra has been asked to resubmit video content created for a venture called Best Deal for further verification.

Kundra claimed that all videos were already seized by the Mumbai Crime Branch in a previous case. Police sources confirmed that the EOW will coordinate with the Crime Branch regarding these videos and may requisition them if necessary.

