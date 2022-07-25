Raj Arjun on running naked on the streets of Bhopal in 'Dr. Arora': 'There was no nervousness'

Actor Raj Arjun, who was previously seen in 'Secret Superstar', 'Thalaivi', 'Dear Comrade', 'Watchman' and 'Sabka Sai', had to run on the streets without clothes in Bhopal for his role in Imitiaz Ali's creation 'Dr. Arora - Gupt Rog Visheshagya'.

Stating about what prompted him to take such a role he says, "The moment I came to know that Imtiaz wanted me to be a part of his project I was so delighted. I'm quite impressed by his work and personality."

"With the kind of generosity and responsibility they offered me the role, it made me take it up humbly without even a second thought. It was for him that I picked up the role as I just love him and adore him."

"When he narrated to me one of the scenes of my character where he is running nude, I asked 'how come you thought about me for this role?' as I have not done anything like this before. Then he gave me an affirmation saying 'I know you only can do this!' So on the basis of one scene I just said yes."

Sharing about if there was any apprehension or challenges playing a gray character like Firangi, he said he had felt no inhibition on playing the part.

"In fact, I was very excited to take up the challenge of playing something unique. Moreover, the scene where I'm running nude was shot in Bhopal, my hometown. From within, I was very calm, composed and happy because rarely you get the opportunity to play these kinds of roles. I know I was doing the right thing hence, I could have never imagined letting it go."

He did not find running naked challenging at all.

"Running without clothes was not at all challenging for me as it doesn't make any difference to me when I'm completely engrossed in the character."

"It was nothing over the top but a normal shoot day for me. Even when I was running like that on the streets of my hometown, there was no nervousness in me, as I wanted to justify the role the way it was written for me."

Lastly, speaking about why he wants to do a path breaking role he says: "I had to take risks because if I keep doing stuff which I have done before then how will I grow."

"If I am in my comfort zone, how will I be able to break my path to reach the level of satisfaction as an artist? I believe in doing honest work. I have not at all bound myself and I'm open to vivid kinds of roles which I want to explore."

Created by Imtiaz Ali, directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar, the eight-episode web series 'Dr. Arora' also stars - Vidya Malvade, Shekhar Suman, Vivek Mushran among others. It released on SonyLIV on July 22.