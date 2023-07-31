Rahul Mahajan To Divorce Third Wife Natalya Ilina 5 Years After Marriage

'Bigg Boss 2' fame Rahul Mahajan is headed for a divorce with Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina five years after tying the knot in a grand traditional ceremony. Natalya is Rahul's third wife, and the two got married in 2018. However, as per latest reports, they filed for a divorce last year and the legal process is underway.

According to a report in Times of India, the couple had been facing compatibility issues ever since they got married, but despite the problems, they decided to give their marriage a shot, and thus they "stretched" it for as long as they could.

However, things did not work out for them and it was last year when the duo filed for the divorce and began the paperwork.

If the divorce has been finalised or not, is yet to be known.

Both Rahul and Natalya have not issued an official statement so far.

Rahul Mahajan's previous marriages

Rahul was first married to Shweta Singh. The two tied the knot in 2006, however, their marriage fell apart within two years, and they got divorced in 2008.

Rahul then organised his "swayamvar" on the show 'Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayenge', in which a slew of eligible women participated and tried to win his heart. Dimpy Ganguli emerged to be the winner of the show, and she got married to Rahul on national television in 2010.

However, she later filed for a divorce on grounds of domestic violence and physical abuse. Rahul and Dimpy were granted divorce in February 2015.