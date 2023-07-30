Fardeen Khan, Natasha Madhvani Head For Divorce After 18 Years Of Marriage?

Actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani have reportedly decided to part ways amicably. The couple has been living separately for over a year.

According to a report in ETimes, the No Entry actor is residing in Mumbai along with his mother and Natasha is currently in London with her family. For those unversed, Natasha is the daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz.

However, it is not clear what went wrong between them. The actor and his wife have also remained tight-lipped about the trouble in their relationship.

Fardeen and Natasha tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2005. Popular Bollywood celebrities attended their wedding bash. The couple has two children together – a daughter Diani, and a son, Azarius.

Fardeen Khan's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya which also starred Sushmita Sen. He is all set to make a comeback with the horror movie Visfot, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh.

Visfot is the official remake of the Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors (2012) which was selected as the country's entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar at the 85th Academy Awards.

Fardeen and Riteish were last seen together in Heyy Babyy and will be teaming up for this film after a gap of 14 years.

According to several media reports, Fardeen will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.