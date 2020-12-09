Rahul Mahajan gets candid about his third marriage to Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina

It’s not ‘once bitten, twice shy’ for Rahul Mahajan, at least when it comes to marriage. Rahul, who was first married to Shweta Singh, and then to Dimpy Ganguli — both marriages didn’t last long — tied the knot for the third time to Kazakhstan model, Natalya Ilina, in 2018. Speaking about his wife and married life before entering Bigg Boss house, Rahul said, “We share a great bond. I’m happy in my married life now. I believe in love, and in relationships... hence, got married. In fact, this marriage is my strength and has brought solace in my life. Though I am sad because this is the first time after marriage that we will be separated for so many days.”

Now that he is happy and settled in his married life, does he plan to start a family anytime soon? “Whenever the time is right, definitely. But right now, I don’t know when it will happen. Let’s see...”

Over the years, Rahul has had his share of controversies and has faced enough ups and downs. Ask him if this marriage has made him any wiser, Rahul said, “Marriage alag baat… With regards to being wise after getting married, I would only say anyone can face mid-life crisis. I am 45, and I was pondering over: What should I do in life? I stopped drinking, smoking… over the last three years, I have quit all of that. I started dieting, and worked on becoming healthy. Thereafter, I took the spiritual route, and also followed Sadguru’s special path. I cleaned my body completely. In fact, I am not even addicted to tea or coffee! I chose a healthy route. It’s like treading onto the extreme path. And, when you change your life inside-out, it changes your soul, too…you feel liberated. I wasn't a bad person. And I believe it’s never to late to follow the righteous path.”