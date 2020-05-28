Radio host Danish Sait quits Fever 104 FM after working for nearly a decade

Indian actor, comedian and radio host Danish Sait took to social media and revealed that he has quit 104FM after being associated with it for nearly a decade.

Sait shared an official statement that read, “I was 23 when I walked into Fever 104FM. I was raw, hungry, impatient, and super enthusiastic ... basically I was a Duracell bunny on drugs. The thing about excess energy is, it can go either ways - it can either create or destroy. Energy needs to be guided, talent needs to be nurtured. Thank you Harsha, Darius, Saurabh Sir, Gaurav Sharma and Mr. Harshad Jain for discovering me, being patient with me, for helping me grow, & for teaching me so much right from wrong. The Radio station was my institution, my colleagues were my teachers - I learnt to write, create content, present, value time, trust instinct, and to always place product over egos.”

He further added, “The prank calls and a colourful world of Nograj, Asgar or Chacko wouldn't have happened if Darius hadn't given me a 2 min slot on his show, thank you Darius, you truly changed my life. My family and I will always be indebted to Fever 104FM. With a heavy heart, I say goodbye to radio, thank you Bengaluru for giving me a tiny place in your massive hearts. I was a little baby when my mother would record my voice on a tape recorder; little did we know it would give us a life and an identity some day. Time to tune out! This has been a lot of fun.”