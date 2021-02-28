Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru speak about their inspiration, Salman Khan, and more

You’ve directed the likes of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Jagjit Singh to Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar in music videos. How different is it now, as compared to these veteran singers?

The singers are the same and that’s always been the thing about the music community. The way they immerse into their songs, the way they submerge into the lyrics, the way they write is all very infectious. So, yes, that’s all the same. The only thing that's different is that the older musicians used to work in the day and the newer lot work in the night. We both are set according to the older clock.

What’s your approach when you make music videos?

We have a storytelling format and that’s how we formulate our videos. For us, they are like mini-movies, each comprising a beginning, middle and an end. Within five minutes we show how the hero-heroine had met, had fallen in love, and it ended etc. While a movie is like a two-hour extravaganza, it is rather difficult to tell a story in a lesser time.

What are the stronger points in both of you separately that aid in your camaraderie?

Our camaraderie is not one that can be defined. When two people come together, the relationship becomes organic in terms of being co-creators. It happened like that between us also. We both like the stories we tell. Radhika is an ‘original genius’ and I don’t interfere with that. Her ideas have never been seen before. The story is hers and I am better with the screenplay. Radhika creates innocence in our world of fairytales and my work is to make it more punchy and structured. We are both required together to make a good cinema.